MOYOCK - Cleveland Phillip Robison, Jr., 68 went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by love, October 8, 2020. Cleveland was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Eunice Miller and Cleveland Phillip Robinson, Sr. He was a veteran having served in the US Marine Corps, US Army, and the US Navy. After retirement from the military, he was a loyal police officer until full retirement. Cleveland was a devote Christian. He loved his Lord and he loved his family, especially his wife. He was a member of the Wave Church and the Moyock Assembly of God.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Robinson; children, Cleveland P. Robinson, III (Marilyn) of Moyock and Christine Ann Keeney (James) of Moyock; sisters, Brenda Holliday(Bob,dec.) of Virginia Beach and Gail Bindus (Joe) of Union Bridge, MD; sister in laws, Diane(dec.), Brenda, and Gertrude; grandchildren, Lisa and John; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-3 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake with a life celebration service immediately following. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com