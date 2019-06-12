|
|
Clifford Bateman, 74, of Virginia Beach died June 8, 2019 at home. Commander Bateman was an accomplished naval officer and fighter pilot, sailor, leader in his church, Rotarian, teacher, and beloved father, grandfather, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Joan Knight Bateman, his children, Ellie, Doug, and Tommy, and grandchildren, Alex, Eli, and Ari. A funeral service will be held Saturday June 15 at 2 PM at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church followed by a simple reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel Community Food Pantry. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019