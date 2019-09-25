The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Clifford Lee Hedrick


1955 - 2019
Clifford "Lee" Hedrick passed from this life on September 23, 2019 at the age of 64 at his home in Chesapeake, Virginia. Lee was born on August 15, 1955 in Los Angeles, California to Dorothy Kathleen Angove and John Meredith Angove. He graduated from Bella Vista High School. Upon graduation, Lee enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in Feb 2, 1993 and retired June 30 1993. He went to work at a gun shop after retirement and moved to Virginia in 1996. Lee worked as a Defense contractor from 1996 through 2011. He went to work as a Civil Service System Analysis at the Portsmouth Coast Guard base from 2011 until his retirement in 2018.

Lee married Deborah (Debbie) Hedrick in June 2007 at Grand Affairs in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Lee loved to hunt, collect antiques, travel, history, auctions, western movies, roses and his dogs, Winnie and Sissy.

Lee was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy K. and John M. Angove; brother, Allen R. Hedrick; sisters, Jacqueline A. O'Brien and Meredith A. Angove. He is survived by his wife Debbie of Chesapeake, Virginia; son David L Hedrick and wife Roxanne; Tracy Granger and husband Chris; Autumn F. Avalos and husband Nick, step-daughter, Jessi L Footer; one grandchild; and four step-grandchildren and nephew.

A memorial service will be held at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's name to Toys for Tots. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
