Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
New Union Chapel AME Church
Clifford Wood Sr.


1941 - 2020
Clifford Wood Sr. Obituary
Clifford M. Wood, Sr., passed away December 26, 2019. Born June 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Welton and Harriet Wood. Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Nellie Wood; four daughters, Vanessa Holley, Crystal Rogers (Artie), Tikia Wiggins and Bryana Rose (Malique); two sons, Clifford Wood, Jr. and Larry T. Wood (Lisa); seven sisters, one brother,fifteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one God-daughter, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A homegoing celebration will be held 12noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Union Chapel AME Church. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 2, 2020
