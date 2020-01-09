The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
1057 Kennedy St,
Norfolk, VA
Clifton Joel Foriest passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 7, 2020. He will truly be missed by all. He was a retired Supreme Court Officer in NY. He was predeceased by his son, Dexter Foriest. He leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife, Lillie Banks Foriest: son, Daryl Foriest (Johnette), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church located, 1057 Kennedy St, Norfolk, VA 23513. A viewing will be held on Friday and family will receive friends from 7-8:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020
