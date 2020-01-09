|
Clifton Joel Foriest passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 7, 2020. He will truly be missed by all. He was a retired Supreme Court Officer in NY. He was predeceased by his son, Dexter Foriest. He leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife, Lillie Banks Foriest: son, Daryl Foriest (Johnette), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church located, 1057 Kennedy St, Norfolk, VA 23513. A viewing will be held on Friday and family will receive friends from 7-8:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020