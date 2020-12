Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifton M. Moore, Jr. "Buddy Moe" departed his earthly life peacefully on November 26, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Clifton M. Moore Sr., and sister Elva Paulette Battle. He is survived by his brother Sherwood A. Moore Sr. Services for Clifton are entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. A private Funeral Service will be held on a later date.



