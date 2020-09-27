Clifton Walter Ross, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on Monday September 21, 2020. He was born and raised in Norfolk, Va., and after graduating from Maury HS in 1949 he proudly served his country with the Army in Darmstadt, Germany. Cliff married Louise Canady in 1952 and together they became active members of their local church and community. After a long career with C&P Telephone he retired to enjoy a life of creative projects. In his later years he was blessed to meet and marry Ann Meador, whom he shared many travelling adventures with.
Left to cherish his memory are his family that he dearly loved; brother Richard (Genie), two sons Mike (Debbie) and Chuck (Kathy), grandchildren, Kevin (Kim), Josh (Eva,) Allison (Stephen) and Michelle, and his newest editions, great granddaughters Waverly and Eloise.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Norfolk on Monday September 28th at 11 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon. All are welcomed to attend in person or view the service online at: firstnorfolk.org
or at Facebook.com/firstnorfolk
. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
to offer condolences to the family.