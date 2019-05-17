The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Clinton D. Forguson Obituary
SUFFOLK - Clinton Darrell Forguson, 77, of the 5500 block of Lake Rd. passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in his home. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, who retired as a technician for Verizon, and was very active in his community. Clinton coached Bennetts Creek Little League and t-ball; and was a lifetime member of Driver Volunteer Fire Dept.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Forguson; a daughter, Ann Marie Easterling and her husband James; two sons, Lynn Thomas â€œTomâ€ Forguson and James A. Forguson; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Jenna and Luke Easterling; two sisters, Meme Stokes and Deb Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.Special thanks to Michael Roberts.A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18 from 6 â€" 8 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019
