|
|
Clinton Vaughn Kingen, age 86, passed away at home Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Hazie and Irene (Vaughn) Kingen. He was predeceased by his brother, Edwin Kingen.
Clint was born at home in Madison, Illinois. After a brief stint in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1957. He met and married Mary Esther Bunton in St. Louis, Missouri. They relocated to Norfolk, VA, in 1958, where they remained. He retired from the Navy in 1973 and worked in ship rehabilitation for the next 20 years.
To all who knew Clint, he will be remembered for his love of travel, fishing, woodworking, and especially making projects for his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Mary, he is survived by his sister, Patricia (Kingen) Grooms; his children, Theresa Hamlin (Robert) and Mike Kingen (Donna Alexander); grandchildren, Greg Hamlin (Zaneta), Aly Collins (Kyle), Katie Hart (Will), Chissy Sweeney (Kevin), Paul Hamlin, and Molly Kingen; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Adjoa Hamlin and Kayden and Lyric Collins
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mark Skees for his friendship and compassionate care over many years.
An informal celebration of life will be held at 2pm Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel followed by military honors at 3pm. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember Clint to consider making a gift, perform a kind gesture or donate to someone in need during this holiday season, which he loved. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019