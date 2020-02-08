|
Clintonia (Toni) Michele Walton-Saylor was born on August 2nd, 1962. Clintonia was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, Grandmother, mother-in-law, Music Teacher, cousin, friend and a courageous, blessed, strong, honorable woman of God! Her warmth, generosity and love will truly be missed. She is predeceased by her father Cleveland B. Walton Sr. and brother Cleveland B. Walton Jr. She is survived by husband of 36 years, Vernon Saylor, two sons, Colby Walton Saylor (Areli), Cameron James Saylor, granddaughter Alina Saylor, mother, Joyce Walton, two sisters, Cynthia Walton-Morris (Orelon), Candance Walton and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020