Clyde C. Schroeder (Skip) went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Born in Milwaukee, Wis. in 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Major Otto Schroeder, U.S. Army and Mildred Schroeder. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louise, three sons, Jeffrey and his wife Annie, Philip and his wife Jessica, Andrew and his wife Lisa. Also 2 grandsons, Duncan and Evan, 4 granddaughters, Leah, Sarah, Abigail and Collen and 1 great grandson Christian. He graduated from Pacific Grove high school, California and from the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1958. He served in Vietnam, with the Seabees, and other naval stations. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the City of Norfolk and volunteered for 20 years at the Kempsville Library. He was a member of the Kempsville Ruritans, the Community United Methodist Men, and a faithful member of the Friendship Sunday School class. There will be a memorial service at Community United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CUMC memorial fund or to Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach, 3750 Sentara way, Va. Beach 23452. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019