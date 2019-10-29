|
|
Clyde Edward Sanders, 89, passed away on October 26, 2019 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born in South Carolina on April 10, 1930, to the late Douglas and Lina Sanders.
Clyde served his country in the United States Air Force as a young adult. He was an incredibly talented builder. He opened his own business, Clyde Sanders Construction Inc., where he built custom homes for 47 years. Clyde also knew how to unwind and have a good time with friends and family. He loved to dance and was a professional bowler as well.
Clyde was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Mamie Sanders. Also gone before him were his siblings Bobby Sanders, Frank Sanders, and Lois Hoffman.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra Hand(Gene), Clyde "Ed" Sanders, Jr.(Sandy), Donna Hagee(Doug), and Rhonda Walch(Richard). Clyde will also be remembered by his 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Chesapeake Chapel located at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. from 6-7pm on October 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Knott's Island United Methodist Church located at 677 Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, NC on October 30, 2019, at 2pm. The interment will follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019