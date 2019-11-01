The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Hulen Evans Obituary
Clyde Hulen Evans, 82, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Walterboro, SC, he was the son of the late Tudor Evans and Hallie Evans, and was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Versie Ray Bateman Evans.

Clyde was a member of Lake Drummond Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who always gave to others.

Survivors include three daughters, Dona Beiler, Beth Christensen and husband Don, Versie Greenstreet and husband Willis; a son, Marshall Evans and wife Page; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Beiler, Hallie Christensen Lewis (Chad), Graham Evans, Emily Christensen Gutierrez (Kyle), Willis Greenstreet (Averi), Garrett Evans (Tricia), and Carrie Christensen. Great grandchildren: Kinley and Aubrey, Kenzy, Gannon, and Adalyn. Clyde is also survived by two brothers, Tillman Evans (Susan) and Ben Evans (Frankie) both of Walterboro, SC.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow in Lake Drummond Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Darryl Mosley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019
