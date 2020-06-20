On Thursday June 18, 2020, Clyde Lawrence Mason went to heaven to be with his beloved wife, Cheryl. The world has lost a great brother, father, uncle, Papa, and friend.Clyde was born July 22, 1964, in Portsmouth, VA. He and his twin brother Charles Mason Jr. were adopted by the late Doris and Charles Mason Sr.Left to cherish his memory are his brother Charles; his children Jessica (Mark) Everett, Joshua Mason, Matthew Mason, Elizabeth Mason, Kathryn (Jacob) Leonard, Chris (Leah) Baggett, Brian (Analyn) Baggett, and Duane Pembleton Sr.; his grandchildren Olivia, Victoria, Baylee, Christopher, Kailea, Kadyn, and Lucas; his nephew, Charlie Mason III, and niece, Stefanie Mason; his great nephew, Kingston; and many others he considered family and friends.Clyde lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. He dedicated his life to his family, Easy Go, and the community of South Norfolk. If anyone needed a hand, he was always willing to help. He truly put others' needs before his own. His presence in the community will be missed but never forgotten.The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, follow Clyde's example and make a point to care for and help out your family, friends, and neighbors.