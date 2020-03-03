|
Clyde Ray Perry, 77, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Julian and Clara Perry. He was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist and retired from Bell Atlantic as a central office technician. He is predeceased by his son, Clyde Perry, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Iris Jarvis Perry; a son, Christopher B. Perry; two step-sons, Edward Ewing and his wife Susan and Paul Ewing; two sisters, Doris Seibert and Faye Hardee; a brother, Julian Perry; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 4, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020