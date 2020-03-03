The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery

Clyde R. Perry

Clyde R. Perry Obituary
Clyde Ray Perry, 77, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Julian and Clara Perry. He was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist and retired from Bell Atlantic as a central office technician. He is predeceased by his son, Clyde Perry, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Iris Jarvis Perry; a son, Christopher B. Perry; two step-sons, Edward Ewing and his wife Susan and Paul Ewing; two sisters, Doris Seibert and Faye Hardee; a brother, Julian Perry; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, March 4, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020
