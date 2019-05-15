The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cole Stuart Grant


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Cole Stuart Grant Obituary
Cole Grant, 23, of Virginia Beach, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1996 to Jeff Grant and the late Kimberly Ann Grant. Cole was a lover of the great outdoors and the activities that it provided.Left to cherish his memory are his dad, Jeff; siblings, Kelsey Wood, Noah Grant, and Seth Grant; and a host of relatives and loving friends.A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 AM, Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave., VA Beach. A paddle out memorial will follow at 2:30 PM at the bay behind Buoy 44, 4536 Ocean View Ave., VA Beach. Please bring your own board if you have one. Some boards will be available on site. Condolences and gifts in lieu of flowers, can be given to Coleâ€™s Treasured Memories Fund at www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019
