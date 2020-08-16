Coley "Corkey" Burnette, 64, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born on August 6, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia. Corkey was preceded in death by his father, Coley L. Burnette and his son, Matthew Burnette.



Coley is survived by his mother, Margaret Burnette of Moyock, NC; his sisters, Janet Newell and Nancy Langley also of Moyock; his children, Michael Shane Burnette of Moyock, Billie Burnette of Barco NC; his grandchildren, Summer Burnette of Knotts Island NC, Angelina Burnette of Richlands, NC, Paeton Vaughan of Barco NC, and Riley Vaughan of Barco NC.



Please join us on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Currituck Bible Baptist for funeral services. Friends may view 30 minutes prior. A graveside committal service at Knotts Island Cemetery on Woodleigh Road in Knotts Island will immediately follow the funeral. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.



