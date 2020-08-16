1/1
Coley Lee Burnette
1956 - 2020
Coley "Corkey" Burnette, 64, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born on August 6, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia. Corkey was preceded in death by his father, Coley L. Burnette and his son, Matthew Burnette.

Coley is survived by his mother, Margaret Burnette of Moyock, NC; his sisters, Janet Newell and Nancy Langley also of Moyock; his children, Michael Shane Burnette of Moyock, Billie Burnette of Barco NC; his grandchildren, Summer Burnette of Knotts Island NC, Angelina Burnette of Richlands, NC, Paeton Vaughan of Barco NC, and Riley Vaughan of Barco NC.

Please join us on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Currituck Bible Baptist for funeral services. Friends may view 30 minutes prior. A graveside committal service at Knotts Island Cemetery on Woodleigh Road in Knotts Island will immediately follow the funeral. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Currituck Bible Baptist
AUG
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Currituck Bible Baptist
AUG
18
Graveside service
Knotts Island Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I did not know him lived across street from him waved at him when seen him to his family I am so sorry for your loss
Justine
Neighbor
