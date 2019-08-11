|
Colleen Christine (Dewey) Poteat, 42, of Mint Hill, NC passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones. Colleen was born May 14, 1977 in Harvard, IL. Her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1979 where Colleen grew up. After a short stint in IL as a teenager she finished high school at East Burke in NC. Colleen graduated from Appalachian State University, Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Elementary Education.
Colleen and her husband met as teenagers while working at Valley Hills Mall in Hickory, NC. They were good friends throughout high school and began dating in college. In August of 2002 they became husband and wife in Virginia Beach, VA.
Colleen was a wealth of knowledge and she truly enjoyed sharing that knowledge with others. She homeschooled her 5 children and was an instructor for several years at the HSoBx homeschool co-op in VA. She always had time to help newcomers to homeschooling or to debate the merits of different curriculum.
Colleen also enjoyed running. She participated in many running events and had the privilege of completing the Chicago marathon. When hospitalization kept her from participating a second time friends from her running group carried a life size doll adorned with Colleen's t-shirt and badge number throughout the marathon to honor their beloved friend.
Sadly, In July of 2010 Colleen was diagnosed with breast cancer . Colleen fought a fierce battle with her cancer. She endured surgeries,chemotherapy, radiation , and far too many needle sticks in an effort to prolong her life and allow her to make memories with her family. Colleen never complained and always had a witty smile and a sense of humor even in her final moments.
She is survived by her husband Jason Poteat from Hickory, NC; her 5 sons Brayton-17, Griffin-15, Dawson-14, Ronan-12, & Weston-10; her parents Brad (& Beth) Dewey and Pam McEnaney (& Frank) Davis; and her paternal grandmother Mary Knippen Dewey of Scottsdale, AZ.
Colleen also has 2 half-sisters - Mary Beth (Dewey) Poli of VT and Heather (Dewey) Wu of KY and a half-brother Kris (Dewey) Walton of AZ. In addition she has 3 step-brothers, 3 step-sisters, and many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held to honor Colleen on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Home 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Family and friends are asked to stop by between the hours of 1:00-4:00 pm to share their stories and memories of this sweet and beautiful young woman.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019