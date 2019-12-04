|
Colleen M. Shannon, 67, of Norfolk passed away peacefully on November 21,2019. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Geraldine Beecher.
Survivors include children Shawn (Amanda) and Heather McBain and five lovely grandchildren she so adored, Ayden, Keegan and Lucan Shannon, Austyn and Colleen McBain; sister Kathleen (Frank) Macrine and brothers Richard (Joann) Beecher and Bruce Beecher and her two loving cats, Sebastian and Jordan. She may be missed but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the local SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019