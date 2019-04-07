Colleen Sullivan Firenze, 58, of Virginia Beach, passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019.She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Raymond Firenze, and their sons, Ryan (28) and Braden (14).Born in Washington, DC, Colleen was a graduate of Immaculata High School and the University of California - Davis. She was a proud naval veteran having served at Naval Air Station Miramar as an air traffic controller from 1980 to 1985. Colleen worked as a respiratory therapist at Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters and Sentara Leigh. As a lifelong animal lover, she adopted many rescue dogs. Colleen was a devoted mother who most recently was involved as a teacher in Bradenâ€™s home school network.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA. Private burial at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary