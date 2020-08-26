1/1
Colon "Cody" Clapp
SUFFOLK- Colon "Cody" Clapp, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Norfolk to the late Percy Colon Clapp and Margaret Lee White, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Jenkins Clapp; five children, Adela Godley (Robert), Sharon Tankersley (John), Dwayne Adams (Margaret), Ronnie Adams (Deanna) and Paula Raper; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer, Josh, Brittany, David, Priscilla, Carlie, John Cody, Hannah, Daniel, Victoria, Kinsey, Jordan and Maegan; and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Sebastian, and one on the way, due in Feb. 2021.

Cody worked at NNSY Shop 26 as a welder for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He loved the Lord and his family, and will be missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, on Friday at 11 AM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
