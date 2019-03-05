The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Colon Wade Critz, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was a born in Kannapolis, NC to the late Rupert and Ella Mae Critz. He was a retired shipping supervisor for Brown-Jordan and was a brick mason for 29 years with Snow and King Masonry, served proudly in the U.S. Army.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn R. Critz; a daughter, Barbara C. Ford; a son, Kevin W. Critz and wife Sharon; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in Churchland Assembly of God, by Rev. Larry Oâ€™Brien. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday evening from 7 to 8:30 PM.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019
