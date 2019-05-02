Concepcion Gamboa Dullas, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born in Botolan, Zambales, Philippines and was the daughter of the late Tomas Gamboa and Maria Belen Dial Gamboa. Concepcion was also preceded in death by her husband, Norberto M. Dullas. She was a member of Church of the Ascension. Concepcion is survived by a daughter,, Nory G. Lim and husband Dominador of Virginia Beach; sons, Ernesto Dullas and wife Maribel, Exzur Dullas and wife Rosemarie, Edgar Dullas and wife Ofelia, Herbert Dullas and wife Soledad, and Zaldy Dullas and wife Jennifer, all of Virginia Beach; sister, Amparo Dragon and husband Rene of the Philippines; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel Thursday, May 2nd, and Friday, May 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019