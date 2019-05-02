The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Dullas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion G. Dullas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Concepcion G. Dullas Obituary
Concepcion Gamboa Dullas, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born in Botolan, Zambales, Philippines and was the daughter of the late Tomas Gamboa and Maria Belen Dial Gamboa. Concepcion was also preceded in death by her husband, Norberto M. Dullas. She was a member of Church of the Ascension. Concepcion is survived by a daughter,, Nory G. Lim and husband Dominador of Virginia Beach; sons, Ernesto Dullas and wife Maribel, Exzur Dullas and wife Rosemarie, Edgar Dullas and wife Ofelia, Herbert Dullas and wife Soledad, and Zaldy Dullas and wife Jennifer, all of Virginia Beach; sister, Amparo Dragon and husband Rene of the Philippines; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel Thursday, May 2nd, and Friday, May 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now