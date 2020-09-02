On August 28th, at age 57, Tina Skiba passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long, and hard-fought battle with Amyloidosis. Born February 18, 1963 to Cosima and Temple Bell, Sr. in Exmore, Virginia, Tina grew up on the Eastern Shore, out on the water, picking peaches and living each moment to the fullest.
Her two daughters, Victoria Dietz and Courtney Wallace and her grandchildren, Caroline and Philip Charles Dietz were her proudest accomplishments. She married Timothy Skiba in 2004 and they spent sixteen years traveling and finding joy in each other's arms. Tina was not only a loving mother and dedicated wife and grandmother, but an incredibly hard worker, having started her own small business at the age of thirty. She resided most of her adult life in both Virginia Beach, Virginia and Panama City, Florida, making countless friends and touching hearts wherever she went. Tina is survived by her parents, Cosima and Temple; her husband Tim; two children Victoria (husband Philip) and Courtney; granddaughter Caroline and grandson Charlie; step-daughters Lessie (husband Trevor) and Rudi; sister Dorothy (husband Britt) and brother Temple (wife Jessica); and beloved nieces and nephews Myranda, Marley, Olivia, Temple (Tre) and Jacob; and several cousins and loving in-laws.
Tina will be remembered for her bright smile, warm heart, unwavering faith and unconditional love. She hugged hard, felt deeply and treated every minute as though it mattered. We ask that you do the same to honor her legacy. Tina's beautiful and vibrant life will be celebrated at a service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Church of the Ascension 4853 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. The family will receive visitors at 12:30 that afternoon at the church. Tina asked all who attend to dress in vibrant colors and come with more joy than sorrow in your hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Foodbank of SE Virginia (foodbankonline.org
) or Penn Medicine (pennmedicine.org/giving
). The service will also be streamed online for those unable to attend in person.