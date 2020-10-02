Conley Ray Edwards (Chuckie Boy), 87 passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at home with his loving wife, granddaughter Kim, wonderful neighbor Margaret and his Pastor all by his side.
He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1950 and retired from Local Union 79. Chuckie Boy loved his family, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed the days of getting on his Harley Davidson and just taking trips wherever he wanted to go. Most of all he loved his heavenly father where we know he has gone and is trying to get his bike up about now.
Chuck is preceded in death by his son Conrah Lee Edwards; his mother Ola and father James Edwards.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving and faithful wife of 59 years Joyce Edwards; son Joseph L. Jones (Sue); daughter Sheila Midgett; 5 grandchildren Kim, Conley, Joann, Nicole, Sara; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild with another on the way and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery 1633 Benefit Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.