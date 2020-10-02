1/1
Conley R. Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conley Ray Edwards (Chuckie Boy), 87 passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at home with his loving wife, granddaughter Kim, wonderful neighbor Margaret and his Pastor all by his side.

He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1950 and retired from Local Union 79. Chuckie Boy loved his family, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed the days of getting on his Harley Davidson and just taking trips wherever he wanted to go. Most of all he loved his heavenly father where we know he has gone and is trying to get his bike up about now.

Chuck is preceded in death by his son Conrah Lee Edwards; his mother Ola and father James Edwards.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and faithful wife of 59 years Joyce Edwards; son Joseph L. Jones (Sue); daughter Sheila Midgett; 5 grandchildren Kim, Conley, Joann, Nicole, Sara; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild with another on the way and other loving family members.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery 1633 Benefit Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved