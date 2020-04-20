The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
1935 - 2020
Connie Flemming Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Constance Joanne Dragon Flemming, 85, of the 800 block of Shell Rd. passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home. She was born on April 14, 1935 in Michigan to the late Frank and Stella Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maywood Joe Flemming; and three brothers, Frankie, Carl and Eugene Dragon.

She is survived by her two sons, Carl Flemming and his wife Belinda and Donald Flemming and his wife Suzanne; two sisters, Pat Barlow and Diane Kea (Joe); a brother, David Dragon (Ken); three grandchildren, Carlie Cartwright and husband Chris, Alison Freehling and husband TJ, and Donald Flemming, Jr. and fiancÃ©e Marissa; three great grandchildren, Christopher, Colin and Alison & TJ's baby who's due in October; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitation and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 2 - 6 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday, April 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, April 21 at the funeral home chapel with social distancing observed. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2020
