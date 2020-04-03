|
Portsmouth- Connie Wilder, 79, died on March 29, 2020 being held by her children and sung to by her granddaughter. She died due to complications from a fall unrelated to the current virus. Connie grew up a West Virginia girl born in Kellysville, WV, to Tommie and Helen Hale. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Music from Concord College and a Master's degree in Music Education from Marshall University.
She came to the Hampton Roads area as an Elementary Music teacher. She would frequently run into students around town. By the time she retired in 2004 she had taught thousands of students.
Connie is survived by her son, West Wilder and wife Mary; step-grandson Colin; daughter, Kelly Adams and husband Steve; granddaughter Aubrey; foreign exchange student son, Sergio Campsteyn; their father, Donald Wilder. As a Christian, Connie was a member of Simonsdale Presbyterian Church and later Pinecrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed dancing, socializing, etc.
Because of COVID-19, a private service will be held on Monday. Friends are invited to visit briefly at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. on Sunday from 9-5 PM. The family will plan a Memorial Service at a future date to be determined once the risk of exposure has become manageable.
In lieu of flowers, please gather your loved ones, choose a song and dance together for Connie. Choose your own song, or some song ideas are: Brown Eyed Girl, Shout, What a Wonderful World, and Save the Last Dance for Me. Tell the family what dance song you chose on www.SturtevantFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020