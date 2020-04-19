|
Connie Jean O'Neal, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.
Connie worked for Virginia Beach City Public Schools and retired after 20 years from Pembroke Elementary School. Family was everything to Connie and she loved to spend time with her grandkids. She joyfully upheld traditions and loved music and dancing.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, George M. Carroll, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 50 years, Talmage Ray O'Neal, Jr.; three daughters, Amy Bartos (Jeremy), Jennifer Lepley (Kevin), and Carrie Jones (Jeremy); four grandchildren, Abigail, Mackenzie, Ellie, and Madison; her mother, Ollie Carroll; and brother, George L. Carroll.
A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held when friends and family are able to gather. For service updates and to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020