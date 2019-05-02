|
Connie Marie Boyden, 55, passed away April 30, 2019. She was a former employee of Sunshine Enterprises of E.C. in North Carolina.She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce H. Denson. Left to cherish her memory are her father, Robert J. Denson Jr.; sister, Pamela Lee (Tim); nephews, Christopher Lee (KC), Matthew Lee (Cindy), Robert Lee (Kasye Rae), and Jeffrey Lee (Charlotte); aunts, Lucy Auer (Stuart) and Sylvia Spruill; uncles, Jack Denson, Frank Denson (Beverly), and Cleveland F. Harrell Jr.; and many extended family.A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sat. May 4, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach, VA. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Online: lupus.org/donate.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019