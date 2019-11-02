|
Connor Peyton McAtee, 18, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Born in Oak Harbor, Washington, he was the son of Randall Lee McAtee, Jr. and Leslie Ann McAtee. Connor graduated from Hickory High School in 2019, where he was a member of the lacrosse team. In his spare time, Connor loved gaming, weight lifting, and inventing.
Including his parents, Connor is survived by his brother, Cole and his sister, Reese; his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Rodney King, Scott and Dona Doyle; his aunts, Teri Hull, Denise Doyle, and Jenny Doyle; and his uncle, Scott Doyle.
Connor's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 2, 2019