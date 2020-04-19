|
|
Conrad A. Greif, 83, was born August 29, 1936 in the Copper Country of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the township of Hubbell. He was the son of the late Lucille Juneau and Arthur Greif. Conrad was a graduate of Lake Linden High School, earned his Associate's Degree from Jones University, and attended ODU his Jr. & Sr. years. He graduated from the Virginia School of Bank Management and retired after forty years from Nations Bank (now Bank of America) as a Vice President. Conrad was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in which he took a very active part.
Conrad was a strong advocate of volunteering. Over his years of service, he was Vice Chairman of the Norfolk Hospital Authority Board (Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital) and Chairman of the Hospital Foundation, Vice Chairman of Norfolk City Public School Board, one of the originators of the Norfolk Crime Line, Chairman of the Environmental Commission for the City of Norfolk, and volunteered in many other groups.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, to whom he was married 63 years and his much loved daughters, Beth Caughey (Steve) and Debbie Adams (Don); granddaughters, Dr. Kimberly Hafner (Matt), Rachel Futrell (J.R.), Lisa Allgeier (Kevyn); 5 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Nathaniel Hafner, JAC and Virginia Futrell and Lucille Allgeier; sister, Charlotte Clothier; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020