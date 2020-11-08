1/1
Conrad Marc Mendoza
Conrad Mendoza, 91 a native of the Philippines, retired decorated US Navy Veteran, and longtime resident of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gloria Mendoza and his four daughters Kariann, Darren, Portia, and Christie and their families. A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12 at Church of the Ascension and live streamed at www.ascensionvb.org. His full obituary can be found at www.waltonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
