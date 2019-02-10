The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Ann Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance Ann Collins Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Constance, 76, died February 6, 2019. A native of Maryland, she was predeceased by her husband, James Collins. Connie was a retired elementary school teacher and devout Catholic, a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. She loved to travel, work in her garden, spend time with her family, and was an avid reader. A loving mother, Nana, sister and friend, she is survived by three daughters, Livia Nalley and husband Casey, Sarah Cardenas and husband Eric, and Lisa McGill; sister, Mary Jacob; brother, Jack Downing; and six grandchildren, Liam Faulkner, Ava Cardenas, Charlotte Cardenas, Collin McGill, Joseph Nalley and Patrick Nalley. Connie will be greatly missed by many.A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 AM in St. Therese Catholic Church by Father Kevin Oâ€™Brien. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday from 5-7 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now