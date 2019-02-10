|
CHESAPEAKE- Constance, 76, died February 6, 2019. A native of Maryland, she was predeceased by her husband, James Collins. Connie was a retired elementary school teacher and devout Catholic, a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. She loved to travel, work in her garden, spend time with her family, and was an avid reader. A loving mother, Nana, sister and friend, she is survived by three daughters, Livia Nalley and husband Casey, Sarah Cardenas and husband Eric, and Lisa McGill; sister, Mary Jacob; brother, Jack Downing; and six grandchildren, Liam Faulkner, Ava Cardenas, Charlotte Cardenas, Collin McGill, Joseph Nalley and Patrick Nalley. Connie will be greatly missed by many.A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, at 11 AM in St. Therese Catholic Church by Father Kevin Oâ€™Brien. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday from 5-7 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019