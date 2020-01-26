|
|
Constance (Connie) Vaughn Cameron, age 66, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 15, 2020 from Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
She was born on July 2, 1953 in S. Charleston, WVA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aubrey L. Vaughn and Maggie Vaughn Harrah.
Connie was a graduate of S. Charleston High School; Old Dominion University and a long time and proud employee of The Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters, Norfolk, VA.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles L. Cameron; children, son, David M. Cooper (Paula), daughter, Whitney Rae Cameron Poulter (Chris); granddaughters, Kaylee, Camryn and Charleston, step-grandson Matthew; brothers, C. Mark Vaughn (Debbie), Bradley B. Vaughn (Christy); nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Connie's memory to The or to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020