Constance Kontopanos Cole, 90, died August 10. She was born in Norfolk, VA and moved to Virginia Beach at the age of ten. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Buddy" Cole, her parents, James and Alice Kontopanos, her stepmother, Hazel Kontopanos, and her sister, Bess Roland.



Connie was educated in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. She received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration from Mary Washington College and a Master's degree in Education Administration from Old Dominion University. She served as an elementary school teacher for 18 years followed by 17 years as an Instructional Specialist in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, until her retirement in 1993. In the spring of 2015, she moved to Richmond to be closer to her family.



She was a member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church for 58 years. As a parishioner, she served as Sunday school teacher, a member of the vestry as Junior Warden and Senior Warden, Chairman of the Capital Campaign in 2000, Co-chairman of the 325 Committee. She served as a member of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Parish Day School Board, Chairman of the Cemetery Committee, and was the leader of the Peanut Group for several years.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan Cole Friend (Bob) and her son, William H. Cole, Jr. (Karen); her grandchildren, Taylor Friend Reahard (Ralph), Justin Stewart Cole (Shannon) and Annemarie Cole Duke (Jonathan); and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private and services will be held at a date to be determined at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel - Cemetery Trust Fund, 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.



