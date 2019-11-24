The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Brighton Rock A.M.E. Zion Church
1300 Centre Avenue
Portsmouth, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Brighton Rock A.M.E. Zion Church
1300 Centre Avenue
Portsmouth, VA
Constance L. (Connie) Simms-Gray

Constance L. (Connie) Simms-Gray Obituary
Service of Triumph for Mrs. Constance (Connie) Lenora Gray. Mother of Cynthia; Gloria; Tim; Jerry; Gerald and Hulon, as she departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Public Viewing 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM, November 29, 2019, Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth.

Final Viewing, November 30, 2019, 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Brighton Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, 1300 Centre Avenue, Portsmouth. Homegoing Celebration to immediately follow.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
