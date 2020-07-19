Courtland - Constance Vick "Connie" Marks passed away on July 17, 2020. She was a native of Newsoms, VA and predeceased by her husbands, Robert L. Nicholson, Jr, and Robert F. Marks, Jr. and an uncle, Marshall T. Vick.
Connie was a member of Capron United Methodist Church, where she had previously played the piano and served on other committees. A person who enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers, she was a member of the Franklin Garden Club and the Country Acres Garden Club. Connie was also involved at Southampton Academy where she was a past member of the Board of Directors and served many years as the Co-Chairman of the Southampton Academy Antique Show. She always had fond memories of trips to the mountains.
She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Nicholson, III (Audrey) of Conway and James Marshall Nicholson of Courtland; her grandchildren Robert L. Nicholson, IV and Caroline P. Nicholson; two great-grandsons, Robbie and Jackson; and the family of Robert F. Marks, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Capron United Methodist Church, 23118 Main Street, Capron, VA 23829 or Southampton Academy, 26495 Old Plank Road, Courtland, VA 23837. www.wrightfuneralhome.org