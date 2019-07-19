|
Coolie Lee Richardson, Jr., 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 17, 2019.
Born in North Carolina, he retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member and Past Governor of Moose Lodge South Norfolk 464.
Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Cherry Richardson; grandson, Alex Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Sunday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019