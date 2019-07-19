The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coolie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coolie Lee Richardson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coolie Lee Richardson, Jr., 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 17, 2019.

Born in North Carolina, he retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member and Past Governor of Moose Lodge South Norfolk 464.

Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Cherry Richardson; grandson, Alex Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Sunday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now