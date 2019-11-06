|
|
Corin Edward "Buddy" Canady, Jr., 54, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is now rejoicing with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is predeceased by his father, Corin E. Canady, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory is his beloved mother, Phyllis Henline; his second father, Phil "Pop" Henline; his step-mother, Sue Canady; his sister who he called his "Angel", Carolyn McNamara (Carl); his step-sister, Peyton Ellenor (Jack); step-brothers, Troy Henline (Debby), Todd Henline (Julie) and Benjamin Clayton; his beloved neice, Kelly McNamara, whom he shared his love of the Miami Dolphins; a neice, Rachel Henline; and nephews Jackson Ellenor, Garrett Ellenor, Wyatt Ellenor, Eric Henline and AJ Henline.
A memorial service will be held 6 P.M. Tuesday, November 12, at Horizon Community Church at 2430 Gum Rd., Chesapeake. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Horizon Community Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019