Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of Ricky and Adrienne Ward
314 Turnstone Drive
Suffolk, VA
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Healing Temple Church
Portsmouth, VA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Healing Temple Church
Portsmouth, VA
Corine Alberta Reid-Cross


1932 - 2019
Corine Alberta Reid-Cross Obituary
87, Peacefully entered into the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on Jun 24, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County, to Reverend Ananias and Mary M Odom Reid on Feb 17, 1932. She is ninth of eleven children. She married Harold Cross, and were lovingly married for 63 years. She retired as a supervisor at General Electric Co,, after over 20 years of service. Mother Cross, was a loyal member of Healing Temple Church, Portsmouth.

Those left to cherish her legacy of love are her daughters, Gail (Samuel) Thompson, Roanoke., Shelia Cross, and Andrienne (Ricky) Ward; her granddaughters Ayanna and Kaila Thompson of Richmond., her sister, Sarah (Walter) Gilchrist, sister in law, Marian Reid, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held Tues Jul 2nd at 11:30 am in Healing Temple Church, Portsmouth. Viewing from 10:30 am until 11:30 am.

The family will receive visitors Sun Jun 30 from 3 pm until 7 pm at the home of Ricky and Adrienne Ward, 314 Turnstone Drive, Suffolk. Steele-Bullock is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
