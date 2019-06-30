87, Peacefully entered into the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on Jun 24, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County, to Reverend Ananias and Mary M Odom Reid on Feb 17, 1932. She is ninth of eleven children. She married Harold Cross, and were lovingly married for 63 years. She retired as a supervisor at General Electric Co,, after over 20 years of service. Mother Cross, was a loyal member of Healing Temple Church, Portsmouth.



Those left to cherish her legacy of love are her daughters, Gail (Samuel) Thompson, Roanoke., Shelia Cross, and Andrienne (Ricky) Ward; her granddaughters Ayanna and Kaila Thompson of Richmond., her sister, Sarah (Walter) Gilchrist, sister in law, Marian Reid, and a host of other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of life will be held Tues Jul 2nd at 11:30 am in Healing Temple Church, Portsmouth. Viewing from 10:30 am until 11:30 am.



The family will receive visitors Sun Jun 30 from 3 pm until 7 pm at the home of Ricky and Adrienne Ward, 314 Turnstone Drive, Suffolk. Steele-Bullock is handling the arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019