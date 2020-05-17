VIRGINIA BEACH - Cornelia Ann Hunt (nÃ©e Buckley), 87, died peacefully on May 13th from the effects of COVID-19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Her last words were "thank you" as she reached for her hospice nurse's hand. Connie expressed her gratitude daily for those who loved and cared for her, and her family, too, wish to give their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff of OLPH and Westminster Canterbury Hospice, who stood in for them in her final weeks.
Family was central to Connie's core values. She was the sixth born of Cornelius and Frances Buckley's ten children in Brookline, MA. Her six brothers (Cornelius, John, Philip, Joseph, Cornelius & Paul Buckley) and her sister Frances Joyce predeceased her; she leaves behind her sisters Elinor Mullins and Mary McEntee.
Education was a priority for Connie. She received an Associate's Degree from Boston University aged 20, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Framingham State College, BA, Early Childhood Education (age 44, while raising five children in her immaculately kept home), and in her 50's, became President of her Class at Norfolk State University's School of Social Work, where she gained a Master's Degree. Now qualified and inspired by a deep Catholic faith, Connie became a hospice social worker in Virginia Beach.
The constant throughout was the intense love between Connie and her husband, Kenneth F. Hunt, who died after 49 years of marriage in 2003. In retirement, Connie and Ken enjoyed returning to see family and favorite spots in their native New England: Lake Winnipesaukee, Nantucket and Newport, RI. Daily library visits, sailing, volunteering with assisted reading at Seatack Elementary and walking their 'granddog' in Seashore State Park were prized pastimes. Following Ken's death, Connie found comfort and friendship in the welcoming Atlantic Shores community, her rosary group and her church, Star of the Sea.
In recent years, Connie found her greatest joy with grandchildren: James & Sean Stebbins, Elise Stave, James & Katherine Thornton and Mackenzie & Darby Hunt. She is survived by her adored and adoring children: Deborah, Christine, Thomas and Ken Hunt and JoAnn Thornton who live, respectively, in Manassas, VA, Chapel Hill, NC, West Boylston, MA, Virginia Beach, VA and London, UK.
A memorial service will be held when pandemic travel restrictions allow; in the meantime, raise a "half a cup of coffee and just a sliver" of warm pie Ã la mode in her memory. Memorial donations would be gratefully received by Catholic Relief Services at: https://www.crs.org/ways-to-give . Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.