On December 26, 2018 Cornelia "Neal" McCurdy made her transition from this world to her heavenly home at the age of 91. Cornelia was born April 23, 1927 to the late Coleman and Lannie Stith. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Benny" McCurdy. She leaves behind her daughter, Sharon Arlene Farrow and husband Peter of Az.; two sisters, Carrie S. Best and Dollie Mae Paul of Portsmouth; two sisters-in-law, Helen Stith of Tx. and Amelia Stith of Ca.; one aunt, Genevieve Archer of Pa.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Memorial will be held 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 12 in Noble Street Baptist Church, 100 Noble Street, Portsmouth, Va., Pastor Henry Jones, officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 4, 2019