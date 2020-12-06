Neal has been a dear friend since our high school days. Many memorable times spent with him over the years. We were in the service at the same time, Neal in the Air Force in Charleston, S.C. and I was in the Army at Ft. Jackson, S.C. We ended up at home on leave one time and decided that we would hitch hike back to base when the time came.

My Dad offered to give us a ride on the first leg of our journey. We picked Neal up in Portlock and Dad drove us all the way to the "Triple Decker" and put us out. It took five rides to get to Charleston and the Neal drove me to Ft. Jackson at 2:00 A.M. Upon our discharge we shared an apartment together in Ocean View. On many a Friday Neal would call and ask what we were going to do over the weekend. He would pick me up at 5:30 and we would be off to parts unknown. Ending up in Lancaster, Pa., Huntington, W.VA., Charleston, Roanoke, Washington and many other places during our travel. We put many a mile on his 1963 TR 3 during this time. One night Charlie Evanosky and I caught a rabbit and put it in Neals car. The next morning as Neal opened the car door, the rabbit jumped up into his arms and Neal nearly passed out, yelling help.

He wouldn't give us the rabbit back for fear we would eat it. Judy and I worked in the Royster Bldg, downtown Norfolk and I introduced her to Neal. The rest is history. I'll miss you my friend may God's light shine upon you. Alas my Brother.

HOUSTON D WHITE

Friend