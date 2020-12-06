Cornelius Charles Porter ("Neal") departed this life November 11, 2020, aged 79 years. He was a life-long Tidewater resident, graduating from Oscar Smith High School in 1959. Neal was a Mason (South Norfolk Lodge), a Shriner, and an Air Force maintenance crew chief. Many will remember Neal as a handsome, courageous, and charming man with a zest for life. He possessed a remarkable gift of mechanical intuition, and thrilled in the performance of cars, boats, and planes, most especially his beloved 1963 TR-3 in British racing green, and his Cessna 170, call sign November 6721 Echo. Neal was a successful entrepreneur, establishing businesses in both Tidewater and Northern Virginia, including one of the first Century 21 brokerages in Virginia Beach. The tenacity and persistence that served him so well as an entrepreneur also enabled him to endure life's disappointments and struggles, always standing his ground and refusing surrender, a tribute to his Scots-Irish roots. Neal was a devoted father who provided an array of life's experiences to his sons Neal (wife Wendy) and Josh, who survive him. He is also survived by his former wife, Judy Porter (nee Ricks), whom he treasured, grandsons Noah and Jesse, granddaughter Brooke, brother Ben, and brothers-in-law Jim Rowan and Robert Ricks. Neal was predeceased by his parents Ransom and Elsie Porter, brother Norm Porter, and sister Mavis Rowan. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.