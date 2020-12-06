1/1
Cornelius Charles Porter
Cornelius Charles Porter ("Neal") departed this life November 11, 2020, aged 79 years. He was a life-long Tidewater resident, graduating from Oscar Smith High School in 1959. Neal was a Mason (South Norfolk Lodge), a Shriner, and an Air Force maintenance crew chief. Many will remember Neal as a handsome, courageous, and charming man with a zest for life. He possessed a remarkable gift of mechanical intuition, and thrilled in the performance of cars, boats, and planes, most especially his beloved 1963 TR-3 in British racing green, and his Cessna 170, call sign November 6721 Echo. Neal was a successful entrepreneur, establishing businesses in both Tidewater and Northern Virginia, including one of the first Century 21 brokerages in Virginia Beach. The tenacity and persistence that served him so well as an entrepreneur also enabled him to endure life's disappointments and struggles, always standing his ground and refusing surrender, a tribute to his Scots-Irish roots. Neal was a devoted father who provided an array of life's experiences to his sons Neal (wife Wendy) and Josh, who survive him. He is also survived by his former wife, Judy Porter (nee Ricks), whom he treasured, grandsons Noah and Jesse, granddaughter Brooke, brother Ben, and brothers-in-law Jim Rowan and Robert Ricks. Neal was predeceased by his parents Ransom and Elsie Porter, brother Norm Porter, and sister Mavis Rowan. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Mr. Porter was such a nice man, friends with my parents for years. He will be missed. Praying for your family.
Stephanie Denmyer
December 3, 2020
I Knew Neal and Mavis just about all my life, though I haven't seen Neal in many years.
Neal was a very likable person and I'm sure He will be Missed"
James Stringfield
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Neal has been a dear friend since our high school days. Many memorable times spent with him over the years. We were in the service at the same time, Neal in the Air Force in Charleston, S.C. and I was in the Army at Ft. Jackson, S.C. We ended up at home on leave one time and decided that we would hitch hike back to base when the time came.
My Dad offered to give us a ride on the first leg of our journey. We picked Neal up in Portlock and Dad drove us all the way to the "Triple Decker" and put us out. It took five rides to get to Charleston and the Neal drove me to Ft. Jackson at 2:00 A.M. Upon our discharge we shared an apartment together in Ocean View. On many a Friday Neal would call and ask what we were going to do over the weekend. He would pick me up at 5:30 and we would be off to parts unknown. Ending up in Lancaster, Pa., Huntington, W.VA., Charleston, Roanoke, Washington and many other places during our travel. We put many a mile on his 1963 TR 3 during this time. One night Charlie Evanosky and I caught a rabbit and put it in Neals car. The next morning as Neal opened the car door, the rabbit jumped up into his arms and Neal nearly passed out, yelling help.
He wouldn't give us the rabbit back for fear we would eat it. Judy and I worked in the Royster Bldg, downtown Norfolk and I introduced her to Neal. The rest is history. I'll miss you my friend may God's light shine upon you. Alas my Brother.
HOUSTON D WHITE
Friend
