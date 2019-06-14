|
Cornell James Jefferson Sr.
On June 10, 2019, our Heavenly Father called his child from this earthly realm to be home with him. Brother Cornell J. Jefferson Sr. was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday June 17, 2019 at New Hope CCC on 145 E. Liberty Street, Norfolk, VA 23523.
The family will receive friends from Noon-6pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Avenue. Condolences may be offered www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 14, 2019