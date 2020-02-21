|
James "Jim" C. Larsen of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on February 18, 2020.
Born on February 11, 1941, in Huntington, WV, Jim joined the Navy at 19 and served for 20 years retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Jim also served his country in Da Nang, Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 where he received numerous campaign medals as well as the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V". Upon retiring from the Navy, he moved to St Petersburg, FL and worked for the Veterans Administration while attending Tampa College. He relocated to Virginia in 1985 where he met his best friend and sweetheart, Marlene, whom he married in 1991. He rejoined the civil service ranks and retired from the Naval Hospital Portsmouth where he served as the Administrative Services Officer and Network Manager with the Substance Abuse Program. Upon retiring from Civil Service, he received the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. Jim proudly gave 46 years of his life to government service.
Jim was a 32nd degree Master Mason of Atlantic Lodge No. 2 AF&AM in Norfolk, VA and a past member of the Scottish Rite Portsmouth, VA. He was also a member of the Khedive Shrine Temple in Chesapeake, VA, a member of the Mini Motors (MG Unit), the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake Shrine Clubs, and a past director of the Khedive Hillbillies Unit in 2012. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the .
Jim was predeceased by his parents, John and Jeanette Larsen, his brothers, Don, Carl, and Tom, and his sisters, Joanne and Jean. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, his son, Brian and wife, Monica of Virginia Beach, VA , his daughter, Robin of Branford, FL, his daughter, Kim, and husband, Jeff, of New Port Richie, FL, his son Tony and wife, Lisa of Brandon, FL , eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 524 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 on Monday, February, 24, 2020 at 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. with Masonic Rites. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020