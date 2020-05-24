89, passed away on May 12, 2020, at The Masonic Home in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry H. Sykes and Nell Mills Sykes, his wife, Lillie Phillips Sykes, a sister, Myra Jean Weller, and a daughter, Vicki Alanna Stein. He is survived by a brother, Bruce Smith Sykes, two daughters, Kathy Sykes Baxter and Jami Lynne Sykes, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Following 3 years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served 43 years as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Marine Corps Reserves. Craig retired in 1993 after 21 years as Purchasing Director for the City of Chesapeake. Brother Sykes was a member of Great Bridge Masonic Lodge No. 257 since 1968. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.



