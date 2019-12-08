The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig William Burris Jr. Obituary
Craig William Burris, Jr., 53, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 7, 2019.

Born in Gardena, CA, he was an avid fisherman and loved all of his children, especially Bizzy.

Left to cherish his memories are his spouse, Rita Burris; daughters, Trina Lujan, Christine Burris, and Amaya Burris; sons, Joshua, Justine, and Austine Burris; mother, Betty Cambron and husband, Frank; sister, Khristina Sansing and husband, Mark; and brothers, Duane Rogers and wife, Shawna, and Kevin Rogers and wife, Paula.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
