Cristy Lynn Wright, 46, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 3, 2019. Cristy was a loving person with a heart of gold. Cristy worked in finance for many years, most recently as Vice President Centralized Operations Manager for Suntrust. She loved nature, hiking, the beach, and her dog Leo, but most of all her sons were her world and they will miss her very much.
Cristy was preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia Faucette, and her sister Terri Coltes. Left to cherish her memory are her partner Frank Elliott; her sons Tanner and Gage Elliott; brothers and sister, Billie Ann Nuckols, Randy Belcher, Robin Richards and Tracy Wright; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Friday August 9, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Kempsville Chapel, 1485 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. A funeral Service will be held at the same location 11 AM on Saturday, August 10. Burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019