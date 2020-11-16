1/1
Crystal Caroline Lawless
1967 - 2020
Crystal C. (Huffman) Lawless, 53, of Woodstock, GA, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born on October 6, 1967 in North Wilkesboro, NC to the late Donald and Judy (Greer) Huffman.

Crystal was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and went on to earn a master's degree from Norfolk State University. Crystal had worked many years for Fleet and Family Services in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, providing support to U.S. Navy sailors and their families. She also worked for the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. overseeing education grant processes. Most recently Crystal had started her own business in the natural health field.

She is predeceased by her father Donald Huffman and step-father Arlie Joe Wingler.

She is survived by her husband William and son Cameron, of Woodstock, GA; mother, Judy Wingler of Tarpon Springs, FL, sister, Melanie (David) Dancy of Winchester, TN; sister Noel Wingler of North Wilkesboro, NC; and brother Joe (Michelle) Wingler of Hays, NC.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, Georgia.

Send messages to the family at www.Poolefuneralhome.net

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wellstar Community Hospice at www.wellstar.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Honey Creek Woodlands
