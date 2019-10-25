|
Crystal Daniel of Virginia Beach passed away October 16, 2019 at Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Crystal was an affiliate of Navy Exchange Service Command where she worked to help support the U.S. Navy sailors and families. Crystal loved going to the beach and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Sheena Frost, Alvin Daniel, and Adrian Daniel; seven grandchildren Journey, Carter, Darrien, Tia, Chase, Amari, and Adriana; special friend Alvin Daniel Sr.; mother Barbara Cooke and six siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 791 Mt. Zion Road, Church View, Virginia, with a reception to follow at Mt. Zion Annex. The family will be accepting flowers without stands. Services are under the direction of J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019